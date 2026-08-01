Bhopal Power Cut August 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Varun Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Sunday, August 2, due to line maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department.
Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:
Area: Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.