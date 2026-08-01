 Bhopal Power Cut August 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Varun Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut August 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Varun Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List

Residents of several Bhopal localities will face scheduled power cuts on Sunday, August 2, due to line maintenance work. Electricity supply will remain disrupted in Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad, Bairagarh Gaon and adjoining areas between 10 am and 4 pm, depending on the locality.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut August 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Varun Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut August 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Varun Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Aadarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Sunday, August 2, due to line maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Area: Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.

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