MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Leads Grand Road Show In Datia To Campaign For BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari | VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a road show in Datia to campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari on Monday late evening.

He first addressed a meeting of the Kushwaha community at Thandi Sadak, offered prayers at Maa Pitambara Temple, and later held a grand roadshow in the city.

The roadshow witnessed a large gathering of BJP workers and local residents, who welcomed the Chief Minister at several places.

Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accompanied him during the roadshow.

Watch the VIDEO below:

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav holds a roadshow in Datia. After completing the first phase of the roadshow, the Chief Minister will visit Pitambara Temple to offer prayers pic.twitter.com/eREdFu5sYm — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

Supporters raised slogans in favour of Narottam Mishra, while the presence of senior BJP leaders and hundreds of party workers turned the event into a major show of strength.

Addressing the Kushwaha community meeting, Yadav said the BJP has always given respect and political representation to every section of society.

He cited the examples of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwah, and Madhya Pradesh minister Narayan Singh Kushwah to highlight the party's approach.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "....Wherever Congress goes, development comes to a halt. Its only agenda is to stop development projects and indulge in politics centred around individuals. Let us also give a loud round of applause for our respected Prime… pic.twitter.com/iiyHdu6EQr — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

He also said that BJP had appointed Raghuveer Singh Kushwah as the Datia district president, while alleging that the Congress had not even made a member of the community a councillor.

Repeating the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he appealed to all communities to support the BJP candidate.

#WATCH | Datia Assembly by-election | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds a roadshow in Datia pic.twitter.com/509TuNLTpW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

Targeting the Congress, the Chief Minister claimed that Datia's development had slowed after the Congress won the seat around two-and-a-half years ago.

He said it was now time to speed up development again and expressed confidence that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh would work together for the growth of Datia and the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a Kushwaha community conference at Sindhi Dharamshala in Datia pic.twitter.com/p5F0i2mf69 — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

With only a few days left for voting, the BJP has intensified its campaign in the constituency. Several senior leaders, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have already campaigned in Datia.

Monday's roadshow is being seen as the BJP's biggest campaign event in the bypoll.