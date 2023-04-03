MP: Cheetah from Namibia that strayed into village 20 kms outside Kuno National Park returns to jungle

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | File Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The cheetah named Oban that strayed into the field situated near Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Saturday night, returned to the jungle on Sunday after much efforts of the forest department.

The villagers panicked when they saw Oban in morning hours. They alerted the forest team. The forest officials immediately rushed to the village and it was on Sunday evening that cheetah returned to the jungle.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma said Oban reached Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur, which is adjacent to forest and was sitting on the farm.

The forest officials made the video of Oban, which went viral on social media. During day time, cheetahs normally rest in shadow, hence forest team waited for evening hours to ensure Oban return to jungle of Kuno.

Safe passage created for Oban

The forest officials asked villagers of Jhar Badoda not to disturb Oban. At sunset, forest officials created a safe passage for Oban. This tactic worked as Oban followed safe passage and went inside the jungle. " It is very often that cheetah enters into the nearby field and returns inside the jungle," said Verma. Contd. on P8

Cheetahs roaming in open forest of Kuno National Park are getting familiar with the forest by reaching its every corner. They roam in an area of 10 to 15 km per day.

Four Namibian cheetahs were released into the wild of Kuno National Park and Oban is one of them.