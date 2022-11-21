MP: Celebratory fire, carrying weapons to weddings banned

Collector Ankit Asthana | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An order has been issued by Collector Ankit Asthana imposing a ban on celebratory fire and carrying weapons at wedding functions, processions and rallies. The order will remain effective from November 20 to January 19, 2023.

Lately, many people have been injured in these incidents while some died. Most people carry arms in marriages, processions, rallies.

All sub-divisional magistrates and all stations incharge have been directed to take action against the persons who violate the order. Also, the operators of all marriage guards, gardens, banquet halls, hotels, dharamshala have been told not to allow people carrying weapons in their premises.

If any information about such demonstration activities is received, they will immediately inform concerned police stations failing which action will be taken against the concerned people.

Collector Asthana said, “Keeping the circumstances in view, using the powers given under Section 144 of IPC, a restrictive order has been issued in Morena district.