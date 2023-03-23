MP: CBI arrests mechanical engineer of Western Central Railway for accepting ₹40,000 bribe | File

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior divisional mechanical engineer of Western Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh's Katni for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000, a senior official said on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused S.K. Singh, the senior divisional mechanical engineer on the allegations of demanding bribe for clearing the complainant's pending bill of ₹25,84,000 related to supply of four Huck Bolt Machine to ROH Shed, West Central Railway (WCR), New Katni Junction, Katni (MP).

"The accused had demanded 3 per cent of the bill of ₹69,000 for clearing the complainant's pending bill. It was also alleged that the accused agreed to accept a bribe of ₹40,000 initially and remaining afterwards," said the CBI.

Caught red-handed

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant. The official said that searches were conducted on the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced in the court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Jabalpur.