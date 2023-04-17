 MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior

MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior

Notably, ASHA workesr are protesting against the government regarding the issue of their wages.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have registered a case against eight ASHA workers and some other unknown accused for creating ruckus during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to the Ambedkar Mahakumbh in Gwalior on Sunday.

Gole Ka Mandir police station has registered an FIR under sections of jamming and breach of peace. 

Speaking on the matter, additional SP Crime Rajesh Dandotia said, “A case has been registered against the ASHA workers who forcibly tried to meet CM Chouhan and gheraoed his convoy yesterday, when he had come to attend the BJP's Ambedkar Mahakumbh.”

The Ambedkar Mahakumbh was organized at the Mela Parisar under Gole ka Mandir police station area.

ASHA workers protesting for wages

Notably, ASHA workesr are protesting against the government regarding the issue of their wages. On Sunday, the workers gathered at Indramani Nagar intersection to attend the CM's program and forcibly tried to enter the venue. 

When they were not allowed to meet CM Chouhan, they blocked the road, causing trouble to the common people. 

ASHA workers, on the other hand, have claimed that they were made to sit at the event since morning with assurances from the officials that they will be allowed to meet Chouhan.

Read Also
MP: Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj, who donated over 1 crore for Ram Temple, die in car accident in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior

MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior

Wondering how to beat heat in car? This Homeopathic doctor in MP coated his car with cow dung to...

Wondering how to beat heat in car? This Homeopathic doctor in MP coated his car with cow dung to...

MP: Countering CM's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', BSP announces tickets to one woman candidate in each...

MP: Countering CM's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', BSP announces tickets to one woman candidate in each...

MP: Ex-army man meets Scindia, accuses his supporter of encroaching land and threatening

MP: Ex-army man meets Scindia, accuses his supporter of encroaching land and threatening

Viral Pic: Man having lunch alongside CM Chouhan in MP's Sidhi revealed to be theft convict who is...

Viral Pic: Man having lunch alongside CM Chouhan in MP's Sidhi revealed to be theft convict who is...