MP: Case registered against 8 ASHA workers who gheraoed CM Chouhan's convoy in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have registered a case against eight ASHA workers and some other unknown accused for creating ruckus during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to the Ambedkar Mahakumbh in Gwalior on Sunday.

Gole Ka Mandir police station has registered an FIR under sections of jamming and breach of peace.

Speaking on the matter, additional SP Crime Rajesh Dandotia said, “A case has been registered against the ASHA workers who forcibly tried to meet CM Chouhan and gheraoed his convoy yesterday, when he had come to attend the BJP's Ambedkar Mahakumbh.”

The Ambedkar Mahakumbh was organized at the Mela Parisar under Gole ka Mandir police station area.

ASHA workers protesting for wages

Notably, ASHA workesr are protesting against the government regarding the issue of their wages. On Sunday, the workers gathered at Indramani Nagar intersection to attend the CM's program and forcibly tried to enter the venue.

When they were not allowed to meet CM Chouhan, they blocked the road, causing trouble to the common people.

ASHA workers, on the other hand, have claimed that they were made to sit at the event since morning with assurances from the officials that they will be allowed to meet Chouhan.