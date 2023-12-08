MP: Candidates Who Managed To Win Their Maiden Election

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several first-time candidates have emerged victorious in their first chance, proving that luck favoured them right from the start. About 25 out of 163 winning legislators from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are political novices, securing their place in the Assembly in their first attempt. On the other hand, the Congress party witnessed 09 out of 66 triumphant candidates who tasted success in their debut electoral journey.

BJP’s debutants include Kamakhya Pratap Singh (Maharajpur), Priyanka Penchi (Chachoura), Mohan Singh Rathore (Bhitarwar), Mahendra Yadav (Kolaras), Veerendra Singh Lodhi (Benda), Dileep Ahirwar (Chandla), Siddharth Tiwari (Teonthar), Radha Singh (Chitrangi), Ram Niwas Shah (Singrauli), Dhirendra Singh (Barwara), Neeraj Singh Lodhi (Bargi), Abhilash Pandey (Jabalpur Uttar), Santosh Varkade (Sihora), Rajkumar Karrahe (Lanji), Gaurav Singh Pardhi (Katangi), Mahendra Nagesh (Gotegaon), Narendra Shivaji Patel (Udaipura), Ghanshyam Chandravanshi (Kalapipal), Murli Bhawara (Bagali), Kanchan Tanve (Khandwa), Chhaya More (Pandhana), Shyam Barde (Pansemal),Rakesh Golu Shukla (Indore 3), Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan (Nagada-Khachrod) and Jitendra Uday Pandya (Badnagar).

Debutants who emerged victorious from the Congress front include Montu Solanki (Sendhwa), Sena Patel (Jobat), Vipin Jain (Mandsour), Bhairon Singh Bapu (Susner), Rishi Agrawal (Bamori), Haribaboo Rai (Ashok Nagar), Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar (Ambah), Chainsingh Warkade (Niwas) and Vivek Patel (Waraseoni).