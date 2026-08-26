MP Cabinet Refuses Nod To Prosecute Minister Vijay Shah Over Remarks Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Despite SIT Findings | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet on Tuesday turned down the SIT's demand for prosecution of Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah for making comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

An inquiry panel formed by the Supreme Court probed the case. On the basis of evidence and statements of various people, the SIT considered that Shah had commented against Qureshi.

The cabinet on Tuesday turned down the SIT's demand for prosecution of Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah for making comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The SIT sought the state government's approval to prosecute Shah according to the provisions of section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The cabinet secretly took the decision on the issue. After the completion of the regular agenda of the cabinet, other than the officers concerned, the rest of them had to leave the cabinet hall.

Besides the ministers, chief secretary Ashok Barnwal, additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi, ACS (Home) Sanjay Shukla, ACS (General Administration Department) Sheo Shekhar Shukla, and secretary (law) stayed in the hall.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Shah had already tendered apologies thrice for the remark. When Yadav said the cabinet decided not to give permission for his prosecution, all cabinet members supported him.

Those who participated in the meeting were advised to keep the decision secret.

Now, the government will send the file to the governor. Once the governor gives his nod, the state will submit an affidavit in the apex court, informing it about the decision over not giving permission to prosecute Shah.

Shah remained present in cabinet during meeting

When the cabinet held the discussion, Vijay Shah remained there. The government put up the proposal in Shah's presence, but the persons on whom the government or any other organisation takes a decision stay away from the meeting, but it did not happen in the case of Shah.

Shah faced criticism for calling Sofiya terrorists' sister

During Operation Sindoor, Vijay Shah made a community-based remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling her the sister of terrorists.

Shah said, ''Those killed the husbands of Indian women and sent their sisters to teach India a lesson.''

Shah's remark sparked criticism across the country. The high court took exception to the remark and ordered registering an FIR against him. Shah filed a petition in the Supreme Court which set up an SIT.