MP Cabinet Meeting On November 18 To Discuss New Industrial Parks, Chemical Hub And Investment Proposals In MP's Mandsaur | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The next state cabinet meeting to be held in Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on November 18 will focus on the promotion of industries, renewable energy and the MSME sector.

The draft of the Cabinet meeting agenda was discussed at a meeting presided over by additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi on Wednesday.

It was attended by senior officials of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).

A senior MPIDC official wishing anonymity said that an amendment was suggested in the industrial promotion policy to accelerate industrial sector.

At the Cabinet meeting, deliberations will be held on setting up a new industrial park in Mandsaur and Ratlam.

A chemical industrial park is proposed in Mandsaur and a scheme related to a bio-plant will be rolled out in Ratlam. A food processing unit is likely to come up in Basai, Mandsaur district.

The proposals related to setting up industrial units in Ujjain will also be tabled before the Cabinet meeting.

The focus will be on how to promote industries, which is a major source of generating large-scale employment. The Mandsaur belt will get special attention for promoting industries.