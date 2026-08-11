MP Cabinet Meet: Over 27K Police Personnel Promoted Across 58 Cadres

27,534 Police Personnel Promoted Across 58 Cadres, Paving Way For Fresh Recruitment In Madhya Pradesh | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the biggest-ever promotion exercise in the state police department, with 27,534 officers and personnel across 58 cadres set to be promoted.

The large-scale promotions will create vacancies at lower levels, paving the way for fresh recruitment in the police department.

The decision is expected to end the long wait for promotions among police personnel and strengthen the force at different levels.

The decision was taken at the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 11.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh provided details of the Cabinet decisions at a press briefing.

The promotions have been approved under the Home Department and cover 58 different cadres of the state police force.

Addressing police personnel at a function, CM Mohan Yadav said he was proud of the state police force and appreciated its contribution to maintaining law and order.

He said police personnel face hardships, pressure and stress while performing their duties, and it was the government’s responsibility to recognise and encourage their efforts.

He further said the Madhya Pradesh Police ranks among the best police forces in the country.

He also attributed its strength to patriotism, public service, courage and commitment, and praised personnel for fulfilling every responsibility assigned to them with dedication.

The government described the move as a major step towards strengthening the police administration and improving its functioning.

The promotion exercise will also open up opportunities for recruitment at lower ranks as posts become vacant following the elevation of senior personnel.

This is expected to provide fresh employment opportunities for aspiring candidates seeking to join the state police force.

The decision also brings relief to police personnel who had been awaiting promotions for a long period. The government said the move would help improve career progression and morale within the department.