MP Cabinet Meet: Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Scheme Get 5-Year Extension

Cabinet Extends Ladli Behna, Ladli Lakshmi Schemes For Five More Years Across MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, approved the extension of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for another five years.

The government will spend ₹1,14,365 crore on Ladli Behna and ₹16,326 crore on Ladli Lakshmi during the period.

The Cabinet approved 18 proposals, including the formation of the Aviral Nimal Maa Narmada Mission, extension of farmer-centric and health schemes, and creation of 35 posts in the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.

Under the Women and Child Development Department, Ladli Behna Yojana-2023 will continue for five years. The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana will also continue with a five-year provision of ₹16,326 crore.

The Cabinet also approved continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

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The scheme will follow a 60:40 Centre-state funding pattern, with ₹2,137 crore earmarked for the five-year period.

Health schemes under the Public Health and Medical Education Department were also approved for continuation.

These include sub-health centres, strengthening of health services, construction of hospital and dispensary buildings, and additional incentives for ASHA workers.

A total of ₹11,835 crore has been sanctioned for these schemes over five years.

The Cabinet approved the Nirmal evam Aviral Maa Narmada Mission, or Naman Mission, under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

The mission aims to institutionalise conservation and development activities related to the Narmada River.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh said more than 35% of the state's population lives along the river.

Three schemes of the Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, each having an outlay of less than ₹500 crore, were approved for continuation from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.

The Cabinet also approved 35 new posts in the MP Road Development Corporation and retention of seven existing posts for another five years beyond September 19, 2026.

Science and Technology Department schemes related to research, planning, development, administration and science promotion were approved. Schemes worth more than ₹492 crore have been proposed for the next five years.

Before the meeting, CM Yadav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed talent hunt for children aged five to 15, free online coaching for youth and AI training for one crore young people.

He also called for a 100-week campaign for a drug-free India and stressed the need for a civil defence network.

The Cabinet also approved medical bill payments in two police cases, disciplinary action against a retired forester, a departmental inquiry against a retired cooperative inspector, and proposals concerning various court cases.

Additionally, 20 hectares of land in Bhaukhedi village, Ichhawar tehsil, Sehore district, was approved on permanent lease to the ICAR-National Soybean Research Institute for establishing a Krishi Vigyan Kendra.