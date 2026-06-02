MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Stitched Uniforms For Government School Students, Clears Key Welfare Measures & Infrastructure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the distribution of stitched school uniforms to students of government schools on Tuesday.

The cabinet also approved several other key decisions, including, funding for a district court building in Indore, continuation of medical college schemes, and implementation of a property rights initiative under the Centre's Swamitva Yojana.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs cabinet meeting in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/Ehto0hmEo2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

Under the new decision, students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools will no longer receive Rs 600 to purchase fabric for a pair of school uniforms. Instead, eligible students will be provided with ready-made stitched uniforms. The government will invite tenders from industries and entrepreneurs to supply uniforms in different sizes.

District Court Building Indore

The Cabinet also approved a revised estimate of Rs 626 crore for the construction of the district court building in Indore.

In another decision, the state government approved the continuation of three schemes related to medical colleges.

The Cabinet further discussed the implementation of the Centre's Swamitva Yojana. Under the scheme, registered property documents will be provided to owners of 48.32 lakh identified properties across 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The state government will bear an expenditure of approximately Rs 38,00 crore for the initiative.

Focus on milk production

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reiterated his goal of making Madhya Pradesh the country's "milk capital." The government said milk collection in the state has recorded a growth of around 10 percent.