Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Calls For Linking Hospitals To Women And Child Nutrition Schemes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed that, along with departments such as health, school education, and panchayat and rural development, private hospitals and institutions should be connected with the activities being carried out to improve the nutrition levels of women and children in the state.

He was reviewing the performance of the Women and Child Development Department at Mantralaya on Monday.

He said an action plan should be prepared for the construction of hostels on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in industrial units where women employees work in large numbers.

Along with this, greater public participation should be ensured in the implementation of schemes of the Women and Child Development Department.

A work plan should also be prepared to adopt innovative steps from other states and districts. He strictly instructed that performing officials should be encouraged, and strict action should be taken against lax officials.

It was informed to him that under the upgradation of Saksham Anganwadi, around 12,700 mini Anganwadi centres were upgraded as main Anganwadis. Along with this, working women hostels have been constructed in Dewas, Narmadapuram, Jhabua and Singrauli.