MP Cabinet Defers Cooperative Elections By One Year, Clears ₹2,279 Crore For Advaita Lok And Rural Electrification | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet has decided to defer elections to multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) by one year as the reconstitution of societies in uncovered village panchayats is still underway.

Operations are yet to begin in the newly constituted societies. The government apprehends that holding elections before these societies become operational could create legal and administrative hurdles.

The Cabinet also extended the election period for marketing societies and district cooperative banks to ensure the participation of elected representatives of PACS. The cooperative department has been authorised to initiate the necessary process.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved fresh share capital support for district cooperative banks. In 2024-25, the government provided Rs 50 crore as share capital to five district cooperative banks to improve their financial condition.

Of the six banks assessed, five performed better, while Gwalior bank lagged behind. The five banks will receive another Rs 25 crore each.

Four other district cooperative banks in Raisen, Morena, Sagar and Sidhi will receive Rs 50 crore each as share capital.

Mining Corporation to implement survey policy

The state Mining Corporation has been nominated to undertake mining analysis and survey-related work. The state's current royalty income is around Rs 12,170 crore, with a target of Rs 30,000 crore. The state has been divided into three zones for the survey.

46,574 houses to get electricity

The Cabinet approved an action plan to electrify unconnected households under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

In the first phase, Rs 193 crore has been sanctioned for 46,574 houses across 1,834 settlements with at least 20 houses each. The funding includes a 60 per cent Central grant of Rs 116.24 crore and a 40 per cent state share of Rs 77.48 crore.

Rs 2,278.99 crore for Advaita Lok

The Cabinet approved Rs 2,278.99 crore for the construction of Advaita Lok at Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar for the establishment of Vedanta Peeth.

The allocation covers the 16th Finance Commission period from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The Cabinet also ratified the Gopal Krishna Gram Award to promote indigenous cattle breeds and boost milk production.

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