MP Cabinet Clears Direct Recruitment Of Specialist Doctors, Approves ₹800 Crore Data Centre Expansion | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to receive an adequate number of candidates from the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to fill vacant specialist doctor posts, the state Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Medical Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2022.

Under the amended rules, the Public Health and Medical Education Department will directly recruit specialist doctors. Vacancies will be uploaded on the MP Online portal on the first day of every month, with applications accepted till the 15th.

A departmental committee will interview shortlisted candidates and recommend names to the government, which will issue appointment orders.

IT, Electronics Investment Policy Amended

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh IT, ITES and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy, 2023, to boost investments. Existing IT and data centre companies seeking expansion must increase investment and operational area by at least 30%.

Electronic manufacturing companies will qualify for incentives available to new units if they invest an additional 30% (minimum Rs 15 crore or Rs 50 crore, whichever is lower) and increase production capacity by 20%.

The land allotment process has been made fully online. In case of multiple applications, land will be allotted through e-bidding, while mega projects will continue to receive land on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rs 800 Crore for State Data Centre Expansion

The Cabinet approved Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh State Data Centre and the Data Centre 3.0 project.

The project aims to modernise the existing facility, enhance IT and disaster recovery capacity, and strengthen related infrastructure. It will be implemented in three phases covering core infrastructure, disaster recovery facilities and IT infrastructure.

Rs 123 Crore for Science Park, Citizen Database, Biotechnology Park

The Cabinet also approved Rs 123 crore for the establishment and continuation of the Science Park, Single Citizen Database Project and Biotechnology Park for five years.

The allocation includes Rs 39.39 crore for the Science Park, Rs 75 crore for the Single Citizen Database Project and Rs 8.59 crore for the Biotechnology Park.

Mukhyamantri Scooty Scheme Extended

The Cabinet approved Rs 495 crore to continue the Mukhyamantri Scooty Scheme till the 2030-31 financial year.

The scheme benefits boys and girls securing the first position in government higher secondary school examinations.