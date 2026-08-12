MP Cabinet Clears ₹47,990 Crore Package For Development, Health And Women | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet approved Rs 1,757.57 crore to convert the Bhopal-Vidisha two-lane into a four-lane. This is a significant decision in respect of developing Bhopal as a Metropolitan Region.

The length of the Bhopal-Vidisha two-lane will be 44.380 km. It will be constructed along with a paved shoulder. It would become basis to accelerate industrial investment.

In view of this, decision was taken to increase the permission of Bhopal By Pass Toll Tax Fee Collection (user charge) on 51.963 km stretch till Dec 31, 2031 from July 19, 2026.

Moreover, PWD has been assigned to increase its time limit till extra five years. The user charge of toll tax will be according to the provisions of the previously issued notification. Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited or corporation will do the work of user charge collection.

In crux, cabinet cleared the proposals of Rs 47,990 crore meant for all round development, strengthening of public health and women empowerment in the state.

Now Rs 2 lakh to be given to woman under Rani Durgawati Award

The proposal to provide Rs 2 lakh to one woman every year under the state-level Rani Durgawati Award was also cleared in cabinet meeting. It is given to a woman who remains active in social service by facing odd situation.

Similarly, amount given under Rani Avanti Bai State Level Bravery Award has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

Approval for single member judicial commission

Cabinet approval was given to constitution of single member judicial probe commission to investigate cracker factory incident happened in Dewas on May 14. The probe commission is headed by retired judge of high court Jabalpur, Justice Subhash Kakade.

Cabinet nod to table annual reports of MPPSC in assembly

The approval was given to table the 63rd, 64th and 68th annual report of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The nod was also provided to table the memorandum in such cases wherein advise of commission was not accepted.

Other decisions of cabinet

Cabinet took a decision to continue the scheme related with dividend given to Joint Forest Management Committees from 2026-27 till 2030-31. In this regard, Rs 918 crore have been sanctioned.

A decision was taken to allocate 20 hectares of land on permanent patta to National Soybean Research Institute in Bhaukhedi village in Ichawar tehsil of Sehore district.

A sum of Rs 44,515 crore was earmarked for operation of health schemes including National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat. Rs 28,083.47 crore have been earmarked to National Health Mission.

A sum of Rs 795.59 crore was approved for continuation of Block Grant Scheme till five years in respect to Jawahar Lal Nehru Agriculture University. A sum of Rs 2.50 crore was sanctioned for maintenance of properties of the Mining Department.