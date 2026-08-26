MP Cabinet Approves Guarantee For ₹4,600 Crore MPRDC Loan To Develop 12 Road Routes; ₹3,960 Crore For Seoni-Balaghat Highway | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to provide government guarantee to a loan of Rs 4,600 crore to be taken by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) from NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance. Overall, proposals worth Rs 10,630 crore for infrastructure, health, cyber security and social welfare works were cleared during the Cabinet meeting.

The MPRDC will take loan to develop 12 routes to improve the road connectivity. They include Bhopal-Vidisha, Khalghat-Manawar-Mangod, Mandsaur-Sitamau, Sitamau-Basai-Suwasara, eastern Bhopal bypass 4 lane to 6 lane with paved shoulder, Neemuch-Manasa-Rampura-Jhalawad route SS 7, Indore-Depalpur route four-lane with paved shoulder, 2 lanes of State Highway 7 from Neemuch-Manasa-Rampura-Jhalawad route, Dinara-Datia-Sewda route, Agar-Sarangpur route, Soyat-Machalpur-Jeerapur route, Rahatgarh, Khurai to Khimlasa route, Singhpur-Koti-Birsinghpur Semaria Gohad-Sirmore route.

244 posts for Dhanvantari medical University

About 244 posts were sanctioned for Ujjain-based Dhanvantari Medical University and Rs 80 crore were approved under MPCERT Scheme for cyber security management. The proposal authorising EOW under BNS 2023 was also approved.

22 roads to be transferred to MPRDC

The ownership of 22 main roads will be transferred on token price to MPRDC. In lieu of this, Board of Directors, MPRDC, will issue share in favour of state government.

The loan interest and loan repayment will be made through the toll collection and other resources of transferred roads.

Rs 3,960 crore for 91.64 km Seoni-Balaghat road

A sum of Rs 3,960.9 crore was approved for construction and other works of the 91.64-km-long Seoni Balaghat road. It will be 4-lane along with paved shoulder.

For land acquisition and other works needed before construction along with supervision charges, a sum of Rs 501.16 crore was also sanctioned. This route will benefit about eight lakh people.