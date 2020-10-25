MP Bypolls: Parties to put in full strength in last leg of electioneering

Only one week is left for the by-elections. Despite festivals, the BJP and the Congress have put in all their strength in the electioneering.

To woo Lodhi voters, the BJP has deployed Uma Bharti for electioneering from Monday. As Uma had contracted Covid-19, she kept away from electioneering for some time.

Damoh legislator Rahul Lodhi’s switchover to the Congress will have an impact on Lodhi votes.

Besides chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and other senior leaders will be seen in electioneering.

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, will campaign for Congress. Besides him, some other leaders will hold rallies.

As there are certain restrictions on holding rallies, the leaders will hold indoor meetings. Electioneering will end on November 1. Against this backdrop, both the parties will try to reach as many voters as possible.