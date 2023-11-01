MP: Buxwaha Area In Grip Of Dengue Fever

Buxwaha (Madhya Pradesh): The Buxwaha area in the district is in the grip of dengue fever. Block medical officer Lalit Upadhyay said the number of dengue patients shot up in the past few days. Some patients are being treated at the community health centres and a few others have been referred to the district hospital, he said. According to sources, ten were diagnosed positive and over a dozen undergoing treatment.

A patient down with high temperature was initially admitted to the district hospital, but as his conditions deteriorated, he was sent to the Jabalpur Medical College. Half a dozen patients are being treated at the district hospital, and over a dozen are confined to their homes, sources said. Dr Upadhyay said several patients were diagnosed with dengue positive, and platelets of most of the patients were down.

Such patients have been referred to the district hospital, he said. According to villagers, dengue fever is spreading everywhere, but the malaria officials, ANMs and other health workers are not visiting the village. District medical officer Dr Lakhan Tiwari said the disease spreads because of the mosquitoes in drains, so it is necessary to take care. He also said a team had been sent to the village to treat the patients.

Dr Upadhyaya appealed to the people to clean up the drains, old pitchers, tyres and drains so that mosquitoes do not breed. Chief municipal officer of Nagar Parishad Jitendra Nayak said he had come to know of the rising cases of dengue fever, and he would take steps to spray insecticide.

