MP Bus Service Returns After 21 Years; Gadkari Warns Against Compromise On Quality, Safety | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said, “Buses are not being built to the required standard. Tell the companies to shape up. Otherwise, just as I come down hard on contractors, I will come down hard on you." said

The Union minister and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Bus service and PM E-Bus Sewa in the state. The launch was organised after the span of 21 years in the state.

Following several incidents of bus burning, he cornered bus operators and also the RTO officials.

Addressing Prasanna Patwardhan, president of the All India Bus and Car Confederation, regarding bus quality, Gadkari said, "There is still a great need for improvement in buses. Mr Patwardhan, your buses still do not meet the required standards. Tell the manufacturers to improve."

Gadkari came down hard on road transport officials also. He said mockingly, “Some RTO officers are ‘Gandhiwadi ’; wherever they see currency, they pass the bus permit, but now you all shall remain alert. As if you did not follow the security code published in September 2025, you will be charged”.

The CM said that this initiative is an important step towards improving road transport and facilitating easier mobility across the state.

He said, “Over 5 lakh kilometres of roads have been constructed in our state. Our effort is to extend transportation facilities to even small villages and towns so that people do not face any difficulty in travelling for their essential work.

Along with developing better transport facilities in the state, a network of National Highways is also being expanded.”

He also praised Gadkari, saying the Union minister never comes empty-handed.

“Along with the launch of bus services, the Union Minister granted several other gifts to the state.

Our PWD minister brought a matter to his light regarding an overbridge and toll issue, the Union minister granted free toll service till the new overbridge is constructed. He also reviewed the progress of National Highway projects in the state”, he said.

351 buses launched in initial phase

The service has begun with 351 buses. It will ensure better connectivity from villages to cities.

The state government has set a target of operating 15,000 buses by 2031 under the MSPS programme. The target for the first year is 1,500 buses, after which approximately 2,500 to 3,000 buses will be added every year.

In the initial phase, 145 buses will operate in Indore, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses; 106 buses in Bhopal, including 23 intercity and 83 intracity buses; and 67 buses in Jabalpur, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses.

In addition, 18 intercity buses will operate in Rewa, 10 in Dewas, three in Katni and two in Bhind.