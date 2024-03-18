 MP: Bus Returning From Ayodhya Overturns In Jabalpur, 3 Critical
According to the information, the driver had dozed off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three critically injured after a tourist bus returning from Ayodhya to Maharashtra overturned near Mateshwari Dhaba under Panagar police station area in Jabalpur. The accident happened around 7:30 am on Monday, when the driver slightly dozed off as he had been driving the bus since night.

Upon receiving information, the Panagar police promptly reached the scene and evacuated all the injured passengers from the bus. Later, they were then sent to a medical college via ambulance. Three of the injured individuals are said to be in critical condition.

Notbaly, four days ago, around 16 to 17 people from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, had booked the tourist bus (MH16 CD 4451) for a trip to Ayodhya. After visiting Ayodhya, they were on their way back to Ahmednagar when the accident occurred on the Nagpur-Rewa National Highway near Panagar police station.

According to police reports, among the passengers were women and children.

Around eight people sustained injuries in the accident, with three of them in critical condition. The critically injured individuals have been identified as Deepak Bagh, Sheetal Badh, Anita, and Shubhangi. They are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college.

The police have informed the families of the injured passengers in Maharashtra about the incident.

An investigation has been initiated against the bus driver for negligence while driving.

MP: Bus Returning From Ayodhya Overturns In Jabalpur, 3 Critical

