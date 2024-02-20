MP: Bullets Fired Over 500 Acres Land In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups were spotted firing gunshots at each other over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The incident was reported at Chachul village within the Pahadgarh region of Morena district. No casualty has been reported.

The viral video shows the six to eight perpetrators, identified as residents of the same village, opening firing at each other, causing panic and distress among the villagers.

This alarming incident comes amid an ongoing land dispute between two parties in Chachul village, revolving around approximately 500 acres of land belonging to the forest department.

Despite previous instances of gun violence and fatal attacks between the conflicting parties, the local police have not arrested the alleged attackers, Pappu Gurjar and Matadin Gurjar, who have been accused of attempted murder. Villagers claim that despite being identified as wanted individuals, the accused freely roam the village, intimidating the locals.

The attempted murder case involves eight individuals from the village, including Pappu and Matadin Gurjar, as well as Bhola, Bhura, Deva, Ghansu, Ramveer, and Raghunath Gurjar. The village residents express concerns about their safety, alleging that the accused not only pose a threat but also have a history of issuing threats and engaging in violent activities. Authorities are now under scrutiny for their perceived inaction in apprehending the individuals involved in the disturbing incident.