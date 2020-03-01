MP Budget preparations: CM Kamal Nath meets finance dept officials

BHOPAL: The chief minister took a meeting of officials of finance department for the budget preparations, at the CM house on Sunday evening.

Assembly’s budget session will start from March 16 and on 18 the Finance Minister Tarun Bhnot will present the budget in the assembly.

The officials of the finance department made the presentation of the budget in front of the CM.

CM wanted to increase the economic activities in the state, whereas the budget will be focusing on the coming elections of urban local bodies and panchayats.

Congress wants to conquer maximum number of the local bodies and the budget may be focus on sops for urban people.

It is informed that some the scheme and programmes will be dropped and new programmes and schemes will be introduced.

It is also alleged that Union government had curtailed the state allocations and to generate the revenue the government will going to open new windows.

The budget proposal will be brought in the cabinet in the next week.