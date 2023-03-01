MP Budget: CM hails 'balanced budget', announces e-scooty for class 12 girls toppers

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the MP budget presented in Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, calling it a 'balanced' one.

"We have taken care of infrastructure in this budget as this sector generates most employment. Simultaneously, we have tripled the provision for Sports to ₹738 cr and allocated a generous amount of money for people's welfare," Chouhan said in his interview to PTI.

"Even PM Modi termed this budget well-balanced and in favour of poor people," said CM Chouhan quoting PM.

The chief minister also announced that all girls who will top in class 12 in their schools will be given E-Scooty. "We want girls to drive to their colleges. And because we do not want them to burden them with fuel price, we will give them electric scooty."

In his interview to PTI, the CM asserted that Madhya Pradesh would contribute Rs 550 billion dollar to fulfil PM's dream of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

He further said that the budget was framed keeping in mind women welfare, because "We believe women spend the money very cautiously." The budget has allocated ₹1.2 Lakh crore women-related schemes, he added.

"Therefore, we have come up with the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which they will get Rs 1000 every month. They can use it for the education of children, health and grocery," the CM added.

Notably, finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the BJP goivernment's last budget in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, before state goes to poll this year-end.

Congress stage walkout

While the budget was being presented, opposition Congress party staged a walkout, protesting higher fuel prices. The Congress leaders said that the government should price the LPG cylinder at ₹500, so it is affordable by all.

On this, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during interview to PTI said, "the Congress cannot digest that the government has presented such a balanced budget, that focuses on women, tribals and all under- privileged sections of the society ."