MP Budget 2026: Salient Features Of Budget 2026-27 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Krishak Surya Mitra Scheme aims to provide one lakh solar irrigation pumps to farmers at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Two national projects -Ken Betwa link and Parvati Kalisind progressing with a total estimated cost of Rs 79,605 crores.

1,766 damaged bridges and culverts to be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 4,572 crore; Rs 900 crore allocated for 2026–27.

The MPI-based Budget registers the highest rise in health (39.8%) and standard of living (12%) in 2026–27 over 2024–25, while education spending continues to grow steadily, underlining the state’s focus on human development.

Investment Promotion Scheme – Rs 2,550 cr

Social Security & Welfare – Rs 2,343 cr

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan – Rs 5,649 cr

Atal Grih Jyoti Scheme – Rs 6,033 cr

Rural & District Roads Construction/Upgradation – Rs 2,968 cr

CM Krishak Crop Procurement Assistance Scheme – Rs 1,000 cr

Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme – Rs 1,152 cr

Working Plan Organisation & Forest Circles – Rs 1,598 cr

Million Plus Cities (AMRUT 2.0) – Rs 1,418 cr

Incentive Livestock Development Project – Rs 838 cr

Cow Protection & Livestock Development – Rs 621 cr

Cooking Gas Assistance Scheme (Ujjwala) – Rs 396 cr

Medical Colleges & Attached Properties – Rs 3,056 cr

Government Primary Schools Establishment – Rs 11,444 cr

Transfer to Urban Local Bodies (Entry Tax/State Finance Commission) – Rs 3,600 cr

Vedanta Peeth Establishment – Rs 750 cr

Tourism Infrastructure Development – Rs 323 cr

New Jet Aircraft Purchase – Rs 300 cr

Helicopter Purchase – Rs 180 cr