MP: BSF constable rehearsing for equestrian competition dies after horse kicks him on the forehead

Constable GD Thorat Sudhir Pandhari Nath | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BSF constable died after getting hit by a horse’s hoof on Sunday.The jawan was practising at Tekanpur BSF Academy in Gwalior district. The jawan was then taken to BSF hospital where he was declared brought dead. Constable GD Thorat Sudhir Pandhari Nath (33) was a resident of Pune, Maharashtra and was posted in the BSF’s Horse Wing.

Tekanpur BSF Academy is going to organise the 41st All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet from November 14 to November 26. In this regard, a practice session of the Tent Pegging game was going on. During practice, constable GD Thorat came in front of a horse. The horse kicked him on the forehead, injuring him severely. Later, doctors at the BSF hospital declared him dead. The police have registered a case in the matter.

While on one hand, a precious life was lost, on the other, three police stations were busy quarrelling. The Pichhore, Bilaua and Dabra police stations were unable to decide the jurisdiction of the case. This dispute also caused delay in postmortem of the dead body. As of now, Tekanpur station in-charge Devendra Lodhi has been given the responsibility for postmortem.