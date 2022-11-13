Gwalior: Youth stabs uncle, 3 children

Representative

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Local resident Ravindra Kumar Verma, his two daughters and a son were attacked at their house at Windsor Hill by his nephew in early morning on Sunday. Sumit visited Verma’s house along with his friend Nikhil Gupta who allegedly attacked his uncle and his two daughters and son with a knife. They have been admitted to the hospital, said the police officials.

Verma struggled for about 20 minutes with them. His neighbours who heard screams informed police. The Sirol police arrived and took both of them into custody.

Sumit, with his friend Nikhil, reached Verma’s house on Saturday and told him that he nd his friend would stay with them for night as they had to attend funeral procession the next day. Verma agreed and went to sleep. Sumit and Nikhil reached children's room and attacked them. As the children woke up and screamed, Ravindra too woke up and ran to children's room.

He tried to save them but was stabbed. Even after being injured, Ravindra and his children fought for about 20 minutes.

When police questioned Sumit, he said, "Ravindra Kumar harassed my wife, hence I attacked his family. My wife stayed at his house for some medical treatment a month back ago and these people tortured her."

Sirol Police Station incharge Gajendra Dhakad said, "Accused was also injured in the clash. Currently, both the accused have been arrested and a case of attempt to murder have been registered against them."