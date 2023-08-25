MP: Booth Workers Told To Keep Eye On Fake Voters In Rewa

MP: Congress Booth Workers Told To Keep Eye On Fake Voters In Rewa | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A training camp held by the district Congress Committee for Rewa Vidhan Sabha and booth-level workers at Vrindavan garden concluded on Thursday. This was the last training section in the district. In charge of the party organisation Pratap Bhanu Sharma was the chief guest at the camp.

President of the district Congress committee (rural) Rajendra Sharma presided over the event. Mayor of Rewa Ajay Mishra Baba was the special guest and party’s city unit president Lakhanlal Khandelwal who organised the event was also present at the camp.

Sharma said the number of booth workers present at the camp indicated that the Congress would win all the seats in Rewa district. Nevertheless, the party is in a very strong position in Rewa assembly constituency, he said. Sharma also spoke to the party men about the voter’s list.

Rajendra Sharma urged the booth workers to identify the voters of above 80 years and those who are physically challenged and submit their list immediately.

According to Rajendra Sharma, more than two lakh fake voters came to light in Indore. Similarly, the number of fake voters is high in Rewa, he said. He also informed the party men about the figures of fake voters and to take action before the end of this month.

