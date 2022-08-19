MP: Body of navy captain fished out from Narmada backwaters

Nirmal Shivrajan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a navy captain who went missing while heading towards Pachmarhi after meeting his wife in Jabalpur on Monday evening was fished out from Narmada backwaters on Thursday, Narmadapuram police said.

The officer had come to attend the training at Pachmarhi.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar, told Free Press that the police have fished out a dead body which is identified as Nirmal Shivrajan, a navy captain. He went missing on the night of Monday (August 15).

“The army official sources informed the police that the officer had gone to meet his wife who is also an army lieutenant in Jabalpur. He had taken three days leave and after completing his vacations he was supposed to join duty on August 16. He was returning by car to Pachmarhi”, the SDOP added.

The SDOP further said that he had shared his location with his wife and was travelling to his destination. But he had to face heavy rain on his way. The road to Pachmarhi is from Jabalpur to Bankheri via Pipariya and Pachmarhi. On the day due to heavy rains the bridge had been damaged. One of the passers-by suggested to take an alternative route which crosses Badi via Bareli, Nasirabad and Pachmarhi.

The car was spotted at 7.45 pm at toll tax CCTV of Badi and at around 8pm he reached village Bachwada where he had a last conversation with his wife and after that his mobile went off.

When the officer did not reach to Pachmarhi the reporting officer filed a complaint to the police about the officer.

Narmadapuram police came in action and started a search operation. The police and the team of SDRF reached village Bachwada and fished out the car of the officer some 100 metres from the bridge. The police fished out the body of the officer around 2 kilometres from the bridge.

The SDOP added that on the day because of heavy rains, Narmada backwaters had swollen the water of a local river and the navy officer could have misjudged the depth of water and the bridge surface and the car swept away.

The police also found that the windows of the car were open and the officer could have tried to get out from the car, but he failed to do so. The police have registered a case and have sent the body for post-mortem.