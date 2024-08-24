 MP Board Students Struggle With College Admissions Due To Missing Serial Numbers On Migration Certificates
Migration certificates lack serial numbers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The serial numbers were not printed on the migration certificates of the students who passed Class 12 examination. As a result, students are facing problems in getting admission in colleges, with several institutions deeming the certificates invalid.

They have been visiting Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s office frequently to get the issue resolved but have found no relief. The students have been told by the board that the error cannot be corrected. However, the Board has issued a clarification on its website regarding the matter. The MP Board uses a private firm to print mark sheets and migration certificates.

According to Board officials, the certificates are printed by a private firm and therefore firm should take responsibility and reprint the certificates. Otherwise, MP Board will have to bear the expense of reprinting them, which could cost them crores of rupees. Krishna Deo Tripathi, the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, said that the serial numbers were not printed on the migration certificates.

However, to prevent inconvenience to students, the Board has issued a clarification on its website. “If any university refuses admission to students due to migration certificate, they can refer to the clarification provided on the website or can send mail to the board”, he added. The students who appeared for Class 12 board exams are given a migration certificate along with mark sheets every year. Many universities do not admit students without migration certificate, which usually has a serial number printed on the top.

