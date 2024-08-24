 Bhopal: 47% Cars Have White LED Headlights, No Major Crackdown Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 47% Cars Have White LED Headlights, No Major Crackdown Yet

Bhopal: 47% Cars Have White LED Headlights, No Major Crackdown Yet

About 58 accidents have taken place in the city due to poor visibility at night till July this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from helmet and seat-belt checking, the city traffic police seem to have forgotten to take action against modified vehicles. Lately, about 47% car owners in Bhopal have removed LED headlamps, which are yellow in colour, and have installed white LED headlights, which affect vision of commuters coming from opposite direction at night.

This practice has caused frequent road accidents particularly in areas where the dividers are either absent or are not large enough to block the headlights of vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Monsoon: 9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open In Jabalpur, 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In...
article-image

About 58 accidents have taken place in the city due to poor visibility at night till July this year. According to official data, police took action against 21 modified vehicles till July this year all of which were two-wheelers. No action was taken against owners of such four-wheelers.

In fact, the state has no law that prohibits installation of white LED headlights in cars though the modification of vehicles is a punishable offence under Motor Vehicles Act. In April 2024, Gujarat became the first Indian state to prohibit installation of white LED lights in cars. When contacted, senior traffic police officials, DCP (traffic) Sanjay Singh, additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul were unavailable for comment.

FPJ Shorts
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry

How did it start?

The automobile showroom owners in the city said the trend of installing white LED headlights began with SUVs. Gradually, the trend grew among four-wheeler commuters who began installing headlights in their cars too.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blockbuster 'Stree 2,' Shot In Chanderi, Features Many Local Actors

Blockbuster 'Stree 2,' Shot In Chanderi, Features Many Local Actors

Sarat Chandra & Maupassant: Wordsmiths Who Saw The World Through Their Hearts

Sarat Chandra & Maupassant: Wordsmiths Who Saw The World Through Their Hearts

Bhopal: 47% Cars Have White LED Headlights, No Major Crackdown Yet

Bhopal: 47% Cars Have White LED Headlights, No Major Crackdown Yet

Boy Dead, Two Injured After Wall Of Kutcha House Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Boy Dead, Two Injured After Wall Of Kutcha House Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

'Congress Allying With NC To Bring Back Anarchy In J-K,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

'Congress Allying With NC To Bring Back Anarchy In J-K,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav