MP Board paper leak case: One more detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch team detained one more person from Rewa in connection with the MP Board paper leak case, the officials said on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused was identified as Brijesh Patel (25) of Rewa. He went on to say that Patel was detained after one member of the gang circulating MP Board exam papers on messaging applications such as Telegram and others was arrested by the Crime branch on Saturday.

Dubey is a third year B Com student who had sold question papers to students of Class 10 and 12 in exchange of money. He told the Crime branch officials that he used to charge Rs 600 to Rs 1000 for selling the question paper. Crime branch officials also learnt that as many as 35,000 students were connected to the groups formed on Telegram, where the question papers were being circulated.

Additional DCP Chouhan added that Patel was detained as the links of the paper leak were connected to him. “If his role is found in distributing and circulating the papers on social media, he shall be taken into custody. Until then, he is being questioned”, Chouhan said.

Official sources in the Bhopal crime branch cell stated that as four teachers were also arrested for clicking pictures of the question papers prior to the exam, the role of more such people belonging to the education department is being suspected in the case. The matter is being probed currently, sources told Free Press.