MP Board Marksheets To Be Issued Faster From November 1 As MPBSE Shifts Duplicate And Correction Printing To Divisional Offices | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students seeking duplicate or corrected marksheets from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will no longer have to wait for them to be printed at the board’s headquarters.

From November 1, the responsibility for printing duplicate and revised marksheets will be transferred to the board's divisional offices to ensure faster delivery.

Every year, around 18 lakh students appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations in the state. Of them, nearly 8,000 to 10,000 students reportedly find errors in their marksheets and apply for corrections after the results are declared.

At present, students apply for duplicate or revised marksheets through MP Online. After receiving applications, district-level coordinating institutions examine correction requests on their merits and process the necessary changes.

Once approved, the cases are forwarded to the board headquarters, where marksheets are printed centrally and dispatched to students through speed post.

Digital signatures of secretary also planned

The board is also preparing to introduce digital signatures of its secretary on duplicate and revised marksheets issued by divisional offices.

Currently, revised marksheets carry the signatures of the respective divisional officers, which has sometimes led to disputes over why marksheets issued by different offices bear different signatures.

To avoid such discrepancies, the board plans to use the secretary’s digital signature on all such documents, irrespective of the divisional office issuing them.