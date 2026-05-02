MP Board Extends Second Examination Application Deadline Till May 4; Exams From May 7

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for applying to the High School and Higher Secondary second examinations.

Students can now submit their applications through the MP Online portal till May 4 instead of the earlier deadline of April 26. The board has also clarified that all other rules and guidelines will remain unchanged.

The board has replaced the supplementary examination system with a new ‘second examination’ format. Under this revised system, both failed and passed students are eligible to appear. The second main exam will start from May 7.

Officials indicated that the low participation defeats the core objective of the scheme, which aims to provide another opportunity to students who could not clear the main examination.

“The scheme is meant to ensure that maximum eligible students benefit from it. However, the current response shows that the intended outreach has not been achieved,” a senior official said.