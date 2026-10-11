MP Board Exams 2027 Nearly 70,000 Guest Teachers May Get Supervision Duty For First Time As Census Creates Staff Shortage | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 70,000 guest teachers working in state government schools may play a crucial role in conducting 2027 MP Board examinations, as the deployment of regular teachers for Census is expected to create a shortage of staff.

Hence, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to engage guest teachers for supervising the examinations for the first time.

The development comes as the proposed schedule for the second phase of Census 2027 overlaps with the board examination period.

The board has sought details of teachers likely to be deployed for Census from district collectors and district education officers by October 16 to assess the staff availability and ensure that examinations are not affected.

94,660 teachers deployed for first phase of Census

According to an MPBSE letter, about 2.05 lakh teachers are working in state government schools. Of them, 94,660 teachers were deployed for the first phase of Census work.

Thus, one lakh teachers remained available after the deployment. Apart from this, about 80,000 teachers are working in schools under tribal affairs department. The school education department also has nearly 70,000 guest teachers whose services are generally not utilised for Census duties.

Census schedule overlaps with board exams

According to the proposed schedule, training for field trainers for the second phase of Census 2027 is scheduled for December 2026, followed by training for enumerators and supervisors in January 2027.

Fieldwork is proposed for February 2027 and March 1-5. The MPBSE will conduct Class 12 examinations from February 17 to March 19, 2027. Class 10 examinations will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027.