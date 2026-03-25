MP Board Exam Results 2026: Class 5 & 8 Results Declared; Girls Outperform Boys In Both Grades

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh announced Madhya Pradesh State Education Board exam results for classes 5 and 8 on Wednesday afternoon.

The overall pass percentage stood at 95.14% for class 5 and 93.83% for class 8, with girls outperforming boys in both classes, continuing the trend of better academic performance.

Class 5th: Girls passed with 96.19% and boys with 94.15%.

Class 8th: Girls passed with 94.98% and boys with 92.74%.

View Results via QR Code.

This time, the process of viewing the results has been made very modern and easy. Apart from visiting the State Education Centre portal, students and parents can also check their results directly by scanning the QR code issued by the department.

Apart from this, school principals will also be able to check the student-wise performance of their entire institution through the portal.

The exam was conducted according to the board pattern.

This year, approximately 23.68 lakh students from government, private schools, and madrasas across the state took the board-pattern exam.

A massive evaluation exercise was carried out across the state for these examinations held in February. More than 1.10 lakh teachers checked the answer sheets at 322 centres, after which the marks were entered online.

Why is this time's result special?

Education experts believe that this year's paper was tougher than previous years, yet the performance of the students has been commendable. Due to the implementation of the board pattern, a lot of curiosity was seen among parents and teachers regarding the results since morning.