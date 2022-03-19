MP board classes 5 & 8 exams from April 1

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will hold examinations for students of classes 5 and 8 from April 1. The examination will be held after a gap of two years, as per the official information. These examinations will continue till April 9. As per the guidelines issued on the portal of the State Education Center, the examination will not be termed board examination.

The written exam will consist of 60 marks question paper and 40 marks will be given for the project. The project work will be conducted between March 21 and March 31.

To pass the exam, students will have to score 33% marks in each subject. In case the student fails, he will get a chance to take the exam again. Examination for these students will be held after two months. For this, special classes will also be conducted.

This year, the students giving wrong answers will be marked and it would be the responsibility of the teacher to provide the students with the correct answers .

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:03 PM IST