MP: BLP MLA Narayan Tripathi thanks Maihar Mata and Bageshwar Dham for a narrow escape after his car rams into truck on way to Vidisha

Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi | File photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Maihar of Satna district, Narayan Tripathi had a narrow escape after his car collided with a truck on Tuesday night. Later, he released a video thanking Maihar Mata and Bageshwar Dham's blessings for averting an untoward mishap.

In the video, Tripathi confirmed that he and the other car occupants were safe. "Its the blessing of Maihar Mata and Bageshwar Dham that we were able to avert this horrific accident.".

The BJP MLA was on his way to meet Bageshwar Dham's chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at around 12 o'clock in the night, when his car collided with a truck in Gadhakota of Sagar district. Reportedly, the MLA’s car was in a high speed while the truck was parked at the time of the incident.

He said that while his car was completely destroyed, all the people present with him in the car are completely safe.

MLA suffered minor rib injury

Gadhakota Police Station inspector Rajnikant Dubey said, “At around 12 o'clock in the night, MLA Narayan Tripathi was going to Vidisha along with his two colleagues in a car. When they were passing through Gadhakota in Sagar district, the car suddenly rammed into a truck parked on the roadside from behind. No passenger in the car has suffered any significant injury in this accident. After the accident, the MLA left for Vidisha in another car. He has suffered a minor rib injury.”