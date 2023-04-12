Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in absence of her husband in Pohri police station area, on Wednesday said the officials.

According to TI Balwinder Singh Dhillon, two youths barged into the house of a 25-year-old woman when she was alone, gagged her mouth, tied her hands and allegedly raped her.

After this, the victim reached police station with her husband and lodged a complaint against the two accused. A case of rape was registered against the youths under various sections. At present the accused are absconding, whom the police are looking for. The accused will be arrested soon, said TI Balwinder.

