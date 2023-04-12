 Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri

A case of rape was registered against the youths under various sections

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in absence of her husband in Pohri police station area, on Wednesday said the officials.

According to TI Balwinder Singh Dhillon, two youths barged into the house of a 25-year-old woman when she was alone, gagged her mouth, tied her hands and allegedly raped her.

After this, the victim reached police station with her husband and lodged a complaint against the two accused. A case of rape was registered against the youths under various sections. At present the accused are absconding, whom the police are looking for. The accused will be arrested soon, said TI Balwinder.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Convoy carrying gangster Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj will pass through Shivpuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old woman gang-raped in Shivpuri

A dive into MP's famous GI-tagged Gond Painting

A dive into MP's famous GI-tagged Gond Painting

Madhya Pradesh: New Bhopal-Jaipur direct flight takes off tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: New Bhopal-Jaipur direct flight takes off tomorrow

Academy players will get millet meal once a week: Sports Minister Scindia

Academy players will get millet meal once a week: Sports Minister Scindia

Madhya Pradesh: Violent mob pelts stones and sticks on power staff in Chanderi, security guard fires...

Madhya Pradesh: Violent mob pelts stones and sticks on power staff in Chanderi, security guard fires...