MP BJP’s Sewa Doot Abhiyan From December 1 To Keep MPs, MLAs Away From Home For 25 Days; Several Leaders Opt Out | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP's Sewa Doot Abhiyan, beginning on December 1, will continue until December 25.

The party will send one leader to each assembly constituency for 25 days under the campaign.

The leader will stay in the constituency for 25 days and take feedback and discuss the functioning of the government and the organisation.

The party has prepared a list comprising the names of the leaders to be sent to the constituencies as Sewa Doots.

The list includes the names of the MPs, MLAs, district unit presidents, and state party office-bearers.

Because the leaders have to stay away from their family for 25 days, they avoid becoming Sewa Doots.

MPs want to keep away from the event on the pretext of the Lok Sabha session, and the legislators plan to do so in the name of the upcoming assembly session. So, many of them have had their names struck off the list.

Among the MPs, whose names were proposed, the list consists of the names of Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Sandhya Rai, Ganesh Singh, Janardan Mishra, Alok Sharma, Rajesh Mishra, Ashish Dubey, Ashish Dubey, Gyaneshwar Patil, Shankar Lalwani, Sudhir Gupta, Vivek Sahu, and RS MP Rajneesh Agarwal and Sumitra Valmiki.

Among the legislators, the list consists of the names of Murli Bhawara, Dileep Parihar, Chintaman Malviya, Madhu Verma, Ramesh Mendola, Manoj Patel, Dileep Makwana, Shyam Barde, Narayan Patel, Manju Dadu, Mukesh Tandon, Hari Sapre, Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwandas Sabnani, Vishnu Khatri, Surendra Patwa, Mohan Sharma, Vijaypal Singh, Thakurdas Nagwanshi, Mahendra Nagesh, Dinesh Rai Munmun, Omprakash Dhurve, Veeredra Lambardar, Santosh Barkade, Neeraj Singh Lodhi, Jai Singh Maravi, Sharad Kaul, Shrikant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pathak, Preetam Lodhi, Pranay Pandey, Ramniwas Shah, Kunwar Singh Tekam, Narendra Prajapati, Divyaraj Singh, Siddharth Tiwari, Riti Pathak, Vikram Singh, Surendra Singh Gaharwar, Kamakhya Singh, Sushil Tiwari, Arvind Pateriya, Harishankar Khatik, Anil Jain, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Rajesh Shukla, and Mahendra Yadav.

The list also included the names of the party's district unit presidents and other leaders.

According to sources, a few leaders do not want to stay in other constituencies for such a long time.

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