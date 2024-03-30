MP: BJP Woos 3,000 Workers Of Kamal Nath

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh is one of the Lok Sabha seats that the BJP has targeted in this election.

The BJP’s central leadership is keeping an eye on the activities going on in Chhindwara constituency.

Before the BJP has put in its full might in the constituency, the contest between Vivek Sahu and son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, has become interesting.

The BJP has wooed over 3,000 party workers of Kamal Nath since the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha election.

Chhindwara goes to polls on April 19. The BJP is planning to woo more Congress workers and leaders before the election.

According to sources, after admitting a legislator from Amarwara Kamlesh Shah into the party, the BJP is in touch with another MLA who may join the ruling party in the coming days.

The BJP has already held one round of discussion with the MLA’s son.

Besides Congress-backed chairmen and councillors, of Nagar Parishads, over 25 Sarpanches coming under Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency have joined the BJP.

The ruling party is continuously making inroads in the rural areas falling under Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is keeping an eye especially on those who are managing booths on behalf of Nath.

There are seven assembly seats under Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. They are Junnardev, Amarwara, Chourai, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Parasia and Sausar. The BJP is trying to make inroads in the all these seats.

After admitting Ajay Saxena, son of former minister Deepak Saxena, into the party, the BJP wooed legislator Shah. The BJP leaders are in touch with other supporters of Nath.

Kaliash Vijayvargiya is lobbying

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is pulling out all the stops to bring the Congress leaders to the ruling party.

Vijayvargiya played an important role in separating the Shahs from Kamal Nath.

It is Vijayvargiya who has made a list of Sarpanche s in rural areas and that of councilors of Nagar Palikas in the urban areas. Now, the BJP is wooing these leaders.