MP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran BJP leader and former forest minister of Madhya Pradesh Dhal Singh Bisen has been appointed as the new Governor of Uttarakhand on Monday.

He has long political experience and hails from Balaghat. Along with winning the MLA elections more than twice, he had also remained a member of the Lok Sabha.

In the meantime, the tenure of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot ended this month.

In his place, Sudha Yadav has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot hails from Ujjain.