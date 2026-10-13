 MP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor
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HomeBhopalMP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor

MP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh forest minister Dhal Singh Bisen has reportedly been appointed Uttarakhand Governor. The Balaghat politician has served as an MLA and Lok Sabha member. Sudha Yadav has reportedly been named Karnataka Governor, succeeding Thawar Chand Gehlot, whose tenure ended this month, according to reports.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
MP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor
MP BJP Veteran Dhal Singh Bisen Appointed Uttarakhand Governor; Sudha Yadav Named Karnataka Governor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran BJP leader and former forest minister of Madhya Pradesh Dhal Singh Bisen has been appointed as the new Governor of Uttarakhand on Monday.

He has long political experience and hails from Balaghat. Along with winning the MLA elections more than twice, he had also remained a member of the Lok Sabha.

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In the meantime, the tenure of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot ended this month.

In his place, Sudha Yadav has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot hails from Ujjain.

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