MP BJP To Take To Streets To Woo Gen Z, Counter Congress And CJP Protests; Ministers, MPs And MLAs To Lead Campaign Till November 5 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with the agitations launched by the Congress and the CJP, the BJP has also decided to take to the streets.

The state BJP unit has geared up to launch the campaign after receiving instructions from the party's central leadership.

As part of the drive, the BJP will interact with the college and school students.

The party also plans to use its intellectuals to send out a message to the youth. It will run the campaign through press conferences, Padyatras, intellectual discussions, Yuva Samvad, holding competitions among students and through social media.

The party has assigned different tasks to each office-bearer. The party leadership has included Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Inder Singh Parmar, and Rao Uday Pratap Singh in the campaign.

MP Alok Sharma, legislators Gaurav Pardhi, Riti Pathak, Neeraj Thakur, and Archana Chitnis remain part of it.

The party also assigned tasks to vice-president Nishant Khare, Nandita Pathak, general secretary Lata Wankhede, Manoranjan Mishra, Rajendra Singh, and other leaders.

They will counter the Congress and the CJP through various events. The party plans to continue the campaign until November 5.

The central leadership directed its state counterparts. The Madhya Pradesh BJP is preparing a youth outreach campaign until November 5 to counter Congress and CJP protests.

Following central leadership's directions, the party plans padyatras, student interactions, press conferences, intellectual discussions and social media activities. Senior ministers, MPs and MLAs have been assigned responsibilities for the drive. to work for the campaign on October 22, but the party has not geared up for it.