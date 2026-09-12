MP BJP To Showcase PM Modi Scheme Beneficiaries’ Stories On Social Media During Month-Long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is going to organise different events under month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan to be rolled out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Sep 17 to mark his 25 years in public life as part of a nationwide programme.

At 11,404 Shakti Kendras, the party will share on social media the real stories of at least 10 beneficiaries each of major flagship Pradhan Mantri (PM) schemes launched by the Government of India.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, flanked by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, said at a press conference on Friday that the campaign will continue till Oct 17, with foot marches to be taken out in every village and bike and cycle rallies also to be organised.

Khandelwal said that out of total 20 yatras to be taken out under the campaign, 13 yatras will pass through Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the state government will also organise Sewa Sethu Shivir to provide benefits of various government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

CM highlights Modi's leadership

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said India has attained a new identity at global level under the leadership of PM Modi. India has risen to such a position that it can take independent decisions by keeping its interest above everything.

Country has created a niche by doing Free Trade Agreement with more than 40 countries. It has done tremendous progress in digital currency. Now America is trying to emulate the election model of the country.

Shedding light on the political journey of PM Modi, which started as CM of Gujarat, the chief minister said that the nation's internal and external security has increased manifold.

Before Independence, Madhya Pradesh had only three airports, including Gwalior, Indore and Bhopal, but today the state is moving ahead with rapid speed in this sector, said Yadav.

Talking about his recent Dubai tour, the chief minister said that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the pioneering state to get maximum investment proposals in a year. So far, state has received investment proposals of Rs 34 lakh.