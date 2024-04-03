MP: BJP Readies Central Leaders’ Schedule For Visit To State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leaders of the BJP have begun to visit MP for the Lok Sabha election.

After the two-day trip of party’s national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani are set to visit the state.

Singh is visiting Sidhi and Singrauli on Saturday and Smriti Irani coming to Panna assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Apart from them, the party is preparing a schedule for the visit of other leaders.

The party office is asking for the schedule of the leaders from the candidates.

The central leaders will be sent to a particular constituency on the demand of the candidates.

The party organisation also demanded a schedule of the star campaigners, so that their election tour can be prepared.

The Congress has yet to start the party’s election programmes. MPCC president Jitu Patwari and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar have visited some places.

The Congress leaders are waiting for the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath is busy in Chhindwara from where his son Nakul Nath is locked in a battle against the BJP candidate Vivek Sahu.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh himself is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Rajgarh constituency.

Against this backdrop, the Congress is unable to make programmes of its senior leaders.