MP BJP Plans Major Core Committee Reshuffle, Arvind Bhadoria May Be Dropped After Narottam Mishra | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has decided to revamp its core committee in the state. After the party removed former minister Narottam Mishra, it may oust another former minister, Arvind Bhadoria, from the committee.

The party has recently appointed Bhadoria in charge of Andhra Pradesh. Now, the party's core committee will consist of members on the basis of their posts, and the BJP's central leadership plans to fix the criteria for it.

The party will implement the criteria in all states. The core committee members will be appointed on the basis of the positions and not according to the choice of the state leadership.

The party leadership has appointed in charge of its state unit instead of Mahendra Singh.

It has also sent Ajay Jamwal to Maharashtra as its organisational general secretary. Those who have got other assignments but are still holding the position in the core committee will also be out.

Once the top leadership fixes the criteria for the core committee at the national level, the changes will take place in the state either in December or in January.

The present core committee consists of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party's state president Hemant Khandelwal, union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, former state president VD Sharma, ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Sampattiya Uike, MP Faggan Kulaste, former minister Lal Singh Arya and state general secretary Lata Wankhede.

State unit in charge, co-organisational general secretary, and state organisational general secretary remain its members.

Some new faces may be inducted into the committee on the basis of the new system after dropping a few old hands.

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