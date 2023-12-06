MP: BJP Organisation Better, We Should Follow Their Practices, Say Congress Leaders

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP organisation earned praises from unexpected quarters. The Congress leaders openly praised the working of BJP organisation and their election engineering and also pointed finger at their own party working. Praising BJP organisation, the Congress candidates have asked the party functionaries to adopt the practices of the BJP organisation which helped the party to emerge victorious with a thumping majority. The Congress candidates were attending a meeting called by PCC to review the party debacle in the Assembly elections.

Talking to the media, the Congress leaders including MLA Ram Niwas Rawat praised the working of BJP in the elections. “Assembly Elections concluded, but the BJP is still in election mode and we had stopped working and thinking about the election after the polling was completed. Congress has to rethink about election engineering if we want to come back to power,” said Rawat.

“The social engineering of the BJP is ultimate, the Congress will have to learn how to contest elections and what issues should be raised before the people,” he added. MLA Bala Bachchan, who won election from Rajpur, managed to take its manifesto to the last man of the society, but Congress failed to do so. Congress did this in Badwani district and out of four, the three party candidates won the election.

Defeated candidates find faults with EVM, points at sabotage

During the meetings, the defeated candidates pointed fingers at EVMs and sabotaging. “The EVMs which were found 90% charged gave results in favour of BJP and those EVMs which were 70% charged gave results in favour of Congress,” they claimed. During the meeting, they also pointed out that in the constituencies where Congress lost by a huge margin, there more than 100 EVM machines were found to be charged up to 99 per cent at the time of counting even when they were used for more than 10 hours on the polling day. The candidates expressed surprise that Congress got a huge majority in postal votes, but suddenly the number went down when EVM machines votes were counted, they claimed.

Even before the counting of the last five rounds could be completed, the administration had declared the Congress candidate defeated, they further added. They claimed that they secured more votes than before in the areas dominated by BJP, while their number plummeted in the booth situated in their stronghold.