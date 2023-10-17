MP: BJP Mulls Over Tickets In Delhi

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mulled over distribution of tickets in Delhi on Tuesday.

A meeting was held at the residence of the party’s National president of the party JP Nadda to discuss candidates for the rest of 94 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Awshni Vaishnav and others.

According to sources, the BJP may release its fifth list of candidates on Wednesday.

The names of a few legislators being given tickets may figure in the list.

The party has yet to declare candidates for 27 seats which the party lost, so contestants for these seats may be announced in the next list.

Candidates for one seat in Bhopal and for three constituencies in Indore are yet to be announced. The BJP may declare candidates for these seats, too.

According to sources, the candidates for rest of the seats will be chosen on the basis of surveys done by the BJP’s central leadership and those conducted by the Chief Minister.