 MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress

MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress

Recently, he had met former chief minister Kamal Nath and since then speculations were rife about his joining Congress party.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hemant Lariya, the brother of three-time BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya from Naryawali in Sagar district, is going to join Congress party soon, sources said.

Recently, he had met former chief minister Kamal Nath and since then speculations were rife about his joining Congress party. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta from Sagar mediated and they met Nath at his residence where Hemant showed interest in joining the party.

Hemant had played vital role in his brother’s winning the Assembly elections from 2008 to 2018, said the sources. As the state Assembly election is approaching , the party hoppers are changing their ideology and also the party.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bottoms up! Heritage liquor gets positive response
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress

MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress

Madhya Pradesh: Bottoms up! Heritage liquor gets positive response

Madhya Pradesh: Bottoms up! Heritage liquor gets positive response

Bhopal: BMC council meet today; renaming of road, park on agenda

Bhopal: BMC council meet today; renaming of road, park on agenda

Bhopal: Kuno has reached its full capacity, need to explore new sites for Cheetahs, PCCF chief wrote...

Bhopal: Kuno has reached its full capacity, need to explore new sites for Cheetahs, PCCF chief wrote...

Bhopal HUT expose: Jihad videos of Laden found in electronic equipment

Bhopal HUT expose: Jihad videos of Laden found in electronic equipment