MP: BJP MLA’s brother to join Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hemant Lariya, the brother of three-time BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya from Naryawali in Sagar district, is going to join Congress party soon, sources said.

Recently, he had met former chief minister Kamal Nath and since then speculations were rife about his joining Congress party. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta from Sagar mediated and they met Nath at his residence where Hemant showed interest in joining the party.

Hemant had played vital role in his brother’s winning the Assembly elections from 2008 to 2018, said the sources. As the state Assembly election is approaching , the party hoppers are changing their ideology and also the party.