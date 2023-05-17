MP: BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari writes to CM Chouhan, says 'liquor mafia' selling booze at higher prices in Jabalpur

BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the alleged increased price of liquor in Jabalpur, on Wednesday. In the letter, Tiwari complained that the 'liquor mafia', is looting the public and flouting the excise policies.

The BJP MLA has also sent the letter to Jabalpur collector and other officials. According to the letter, a liquor syndicate has been formed in Jabalpur which has increased the liquor prices indiscriminately. Liquor traders are charging much more than the MRP written on the bottles.

Talking to the reporters, Tiwari said, “While the price of a bottle of English liquor has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200, the country liquor price has also been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40.”

"More than 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh liquor bottles are sold in Jabalpur itself. If seen in this way, 30 to 40 lakh extra rupees are being recovered daily. There are a total 45 groups of 143 shops in Jabalpur district, in which the contractors of 40 groups have formed a syndicate together,” he added.

'Excise department involved'

Tiwari further alleged that the officials of the Excise Department are also involved in this collusion and he has solid evidence for this. Some contractors are currently outside the syndicate, but the way the prices of liquor have been increased, not only is the government losing revenue, the public is also being looted.

Tiwari has demanded strict action from the government regarding this issue.

